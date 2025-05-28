Pinellas County Schools employee accused of sexually battering child

The Brief A plant operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School has been arrested for sexual battery on a child. Joshua Tybeck is accused of sexually battering a child in 2020, when the victim was six years old. Anyone with knowledge of Tybeck having inappropriate contact with other victims is urged to call the police.



A plant operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School has been arrested for sexual battery on a child.

The backstory:

Pinellas Park police arrested Joshua Tybeck at his Largo apartment on Monday.

He is accused of sexually battering a child in 2020 when the alleged victim was six years old.

Joshua Tybeck mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Investigators say the victim was a family friend and that Tybeck had no familial ties to the child.

Tybeck has been employed as a Plant Operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School for approximately two years.

What you can do:

Anyone with knowledge of Tybeck having inappropriate contact with other victims is urged to call the police.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.

