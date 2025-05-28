Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas County Schools employee accused of sexually battering child

Published  May 28, 2025 10:35am EDT
Pinellas Park
The Brief

    • A plant operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School has been arrested for sexual battery on a child.
    • Joshua Tybeck is accused of sexually battering a child in 2020, when the victim was six years old.
    • Anyone with knowledge of Tybeck having inappropriate contact with other victims is urged to call the police.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A plant operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School has been arrested for sexual battery on a child. 

The backstory:

Pinellas Park police arrested Joshua Tybeck at his Largo apartment on Monday. 

He is accused of sexually battering a child in 2020 when the alleged victim was six years old. 

Joshua Tybeck mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Investigators say the victim was a family friend and that Tybeck had no familial ties to the child. 

Tybeck has been employed as a Plant Operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School for approximately two years.

What you can do:

Anyone with knowledge of Tybeck having inappropriate contact with other victims is urged to call the police.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department. 

