Pinellas County Schools employee accused of sexually battering child
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A plant operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School has been arrested for sexual battery on a child.
The backstory:
Pinellas Park police arrested Joshua Tybeck at his Largo apartment on Monday.
He is accused of sexually battering a child in 2020 when the alleged victim was six years old.
Joshua Tybeck mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas Park Police Department.
Investigators say the victim was a family friend and that Tybeck had no familial ties to the child.
Tybeck has been employed as a Plant Operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School for approximately two years.
What you can do:
Anyone with knowledge of Tybeck having inappropriate contact with other victims is urged to call the police.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.
