Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office employee fired for DUI

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Assistant was fired after a DUI arrest Saturday night.

Authorities say 54-year-old Lorraine Daly was under the influence when she swerved into oncoming traffic on Tampa Road in Oldsmar and side-swiped another car.

Deputies say her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

According to deputies, Daly was traveling westbound on Tampa Road, when she swerved to avoid a crash, crossed over a cement median and into oncoming traffic. A second vehicle, traveling eastbound on Tampa Road, sideswiped the passenger side Daly's vehicle to avoid a head-on collision. Deputies say there were no injuries sustained in the crash, but damage occurred to both vehicles.

Daly was arrested and charged with one count of Driving Under the Influence with Property Damage. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Daly had worked at the district station in Dunedin since 1988.