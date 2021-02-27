Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammers posing as deputies

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of phone scammers posing as deputies trying to obtain personal information.

According to PCSO, several citizens called the communications center Saturday morning and said they received a phone call from someone who said they were a deputy sheriff and asked for personal, identifying information. When questioned, the caller hung up.

The scammers disguised their phone number as 727-582-6200, which is the phone number for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. When citizens attempted to call them back they reached the Communications Center.

Deputies advise citizens to never give out personal identifying information over the phone and to always ask questions of the person calling.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scam or a similar one is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Economic Crimes Unit at 582-6200.

