Pinellas County woman pistol-whipped during home invasion: Deputies
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a suspected home invasion in Pinellas County on Monday evening.
What we know:
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a residence in Waterside Village, located at 3660 49th Ave. N, to investigate a reported home invasion.
Investigators said the victim told them that two men pushed past her and into her home. One struck her in the head with a gun before taking off, according to PCSO.
READ: Man tries to pay for sex at Florida club, calls 911 to complain about not receiving 'services:' PCSO
The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.
Both suspects, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, have been charged with home invasion robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.
What we don't know:
It is unknown if the suspects knew the victim or why they chose her home.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube