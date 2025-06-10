Pinellas County woman pistol-whipped during home invasion: Deputies

The Brief Two teens have been arrested in connection with a suspected home invasion. The victim said the suspects also hit her in the head with a gun. Both suspects, ages 17 and 15, have been charged with home invasion robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.



Two teens have been arrested in connection with a suspected home invasion in Pinellas County on Monday evening.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a residence in Waterside Village, located at 3660 49th Ave. N, to investigate a reported home invasion.

Investigators said the victim told them that two men pushed past her and into her home. One struck her in the head with a gun before taking off, according to PCSO.

READ: Man tries to pay for sex at Florida club, calls 911 to complain about not receiving 'services:' PCSO

The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

Both suspects, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, have been charged with home invasion robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the suspects knew the victim or why they chose her home.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: