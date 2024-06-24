Pinellas deputies searching for suspect accused of robbing man confined to wheelchair

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Officials are searching for the suspect who took off on a bicycle after snatching a cell phone from a man in a wheelchair on Sunday, June 16.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of 44th Avenue North and 31st Street North in Lealman just after 7:30 p.m. Deputies say the victim told them that an unidentified man approached him while he was at the intersection.

According to the victim, the suspect took his cell phone out of a case that was attached to a lanyard around his neck, and then took off on a bicycle.

While speaking to the victim, authorities say they learned that he has a medical condition that makes it difficult for him to speak, and he is also confined to a wheelchair.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

PCSO says the suspect is described as a white man, 40 years old, riding a bike. According to investigators, he was wearing a black hat and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Corporal De Leon of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at 727-582-6129 or ndeleon@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at **TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

