Teenage babysitter arrested for Child Abuse in Pinellas County

Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 17-year-old Naledi Roberts on one count of Felony Child Abuse after she recorded herself placing a lit marijuana cigarette in the mouth of a one-year-old.

Police say, Roberts was babysitting the victim, who was left in Roberts' care by their mother.

Roberts and the victim's mother are friends.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, deputies responded to a private residence in unincorporated Largo for allegations of child abuse.

RELATED: Missing: 'Suspicious circumstances' surrounding Largo lawyer's disappearance, police say

Deputies made contact with Roberts, who initially admitted to smoking marijuana near the victim; however, denied placing the marijuana cigarette in their mouth, according to a police report.

On Friday, March 24, 2023, detectives interviewed Roberts, who admitted to watching the victim and placing the marijuana cigarette in their mouth.

Roberts did not provide an explanation for her actions.

READ: Arrest made in stabbing murder of St. Petersburg woman

She was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center without incident, according to authorities.







