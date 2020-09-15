Pinellas mom gets extra surprise on Habitat for Humanity move-in day

article

A mother of six now has a new home to raise her family in thanks to Habitat for Humanity and former Buccaneers star Warrick Dunn.

Allison is a first-time homeowner. Monday, she was prepared to get the keys to her new house in Largo, but she didn't know the house would be fully furnished. Warrick Dunn Charities, Aaron's, and the Denard Span Foundation contributed more than $10,000 worth of furniture and electronics.

Allison also received a $5,000 check and a new van, which is extremely helpful, considering five of her kids have special needs.

“The kids actually have no idea their mother was in the program. And so today, is a total surprise for the kids as they show up to see the house this morning,” explained Mike Sutton of Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco Counties.

All this didn't come without hard work. Allison completed 20 home-ownership courses, 350 sweat equity hours, and she saved for closing costs through the Habitat home ownership program.