Pinellas Schools says $9M in federal grants unfrozen after sudden pause

Pinellas County Schools will now get nearly $9 million in federal grants that were suddenly frozen at the end of June, according to a statement from officials with the district.

What they're saying:

The Pinellas County school district released the following statement on Friday:

"Pinellas County Schools (PCS) welcomes today’s announcement from the U.S. Department of Education and the Office of Management and Budget directing the release of federal education grants—including nearly $9 million that were paused for PCS. These grant programs support vital services such as teacher professional development and academic and enrichment support for students.

Over the past three weeks, PCS has hosted a community forum, engaged community partners and the Pinellas legislative delegation to share concerns about the funding freeze. Advocacy efforts from the community have been heard and PCS will now integrate these funds into the 2025-26 budget to support students and teachers as originally designed."

Pinellas School Board Chairperson Laura Hine also released the following statement:

"The extraordinary interest from all corners of our community to support funding their schools, including by our elected officials, was powerful and yielded results. We all need to keep it up! When Florida’s legislative session starts, we must let our elected state officials know how important school funding is. These are our tax dollars; we believe in our schools and want them to be funded properly. Onward - let’s continue the work of achieving academic excellence for all students."

The backstory:

Pinellas County Schools was facing a sudden $9 million shortfall after the federal freeze on grant money. It was meant for K-12 programs like after-school care, teacher training and mental health support.

It came after the U.S. Department of Education paused nearly $7 billion in federal grants nationwide, including $400 million earmarked for Florida schools.

Hine told FOX 13 News the freeze came without warning on June 30, one day before Florida’s fiscal year began and just six weeks before students return to class. Officials with Pinellas County Schools held a community forum Thursday evening to lay out their plan to reallocate state and local funds to avoid disruptions.

Both Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor and Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna had sent letters to the Trump administration, calling for action.