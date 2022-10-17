Plane crashes into Miramar home, killing 2

A small aircraft crashed into the side of a South Florida home Monday, killing both people inside the plane, according to WSVN 7News.

Fire rescue crews rushed to the crash in a neighborhood in Miramar, Florida, just south of the North Perry Airports.

The plane reportedly touched power lines over the home where it crashed. Those lines were tangled around the plane, making recovery efforts more difficult for first responders.

Six nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution.

According to Florida Power and Light, 35 people are without power because of the crash.