Plant City business providing a home for unwanted Legos

Mom and Dad, before you curse those little Lego pieces that pierce your bare foot at night, know that your little one's love for the Lego sets might one day help pay for their college.

College tuition may be too far, but those old Lego sets could be more valuable than you think.

Greg Williams learned this with his children and grandchildren.

He knows the aftermarket of Legos so well that he opened a business devoted to Legos called Brick City Bricks.

"It started as an investment. I saw you can hold on to Legos for a couple of years and sell them for a decent price," shared Williams.

He was collecting the sets and holding them until they were retired. He flipped the products on a website dedicated to the resale of discontinued sets.

"I started an online store out of my house," Williams recalled, but his website got so popular inventory was taking over.

"I had three choices: open a store, sell everything, or get a divorce. You can see what we did here. We opened a store."

So, back to parents at home, what sets are the best for the resale marketplace?

Williams answered, "Themes ones do really well, ships do well, Star Wars stuff does great!"

It's a family-run business, and Williams is grateful for the support of his wife, Sandi and his son, Jordan.

They have over 1000 items in inventory, including hard-to-find mini-figures and seasonal and themed sets.

For the uninitiated, they hold build breakfasts at 10 a.m. every Saturday.

Their experts will help you or your child build your own Lego set, or they will help you create something from scratch.

And, ultimately, they will buy your unwanted Legos.

"If it's a lot of stuff, give us a phone call," said Williams, "You can drop it off; we take a day or two and go through the collection and we'll call you back with a price."

If you have all the pieces and most important, you have the directions, you might have something valuable.

To find out more about Brick City Bricks and what collections they have to offer, click here.

To shop their inventory visit their brick link, by clicking here.