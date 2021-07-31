Poinciana man killed in head-on collision

article

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed Daniel Muniz, 35, of Poinciana, Friday night.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Marigold Avenue near the intersection of Heron Road in Poinciana.

According to PCSO, Rene Ortiz, 53, of Kissimmee, was driving a 2007 International Harvester semi-truck and trailer northbound on Marigold Avenue while Muniz was traveling southbound.

Deputies say Marigold crossed into the northbound lane, for an unknown reason, and collided with the front of the semi-truck. Upon impact, Marigold’s Mercedes caught fire and he was ejected from the car.

Marigold died at the scene. Ortiz was not injured.

Marigold Avenue was closed in both directions for approximately six hours.

