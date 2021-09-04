Police: 2 injured in Bradenton shooting

Two people were shot early Saturday morning in Bradenton, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of 9th Ave W.

Police responding to the scene found one man who had been shot in his upper body and another man who had been shot in the hand.

Both men were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition.

Detectives say all parties have been accounted for and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Carl Jones at (941) 932-9300. You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app