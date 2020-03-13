Police: Andrew Gillum at scene of possible drug overdose in Miami Beach hotel room

article

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was one of several men in a Miami Beach hotel room when officers responded to a drug overdose call, a police report says.

According to Miami Beach police, fire rescue crews were called to the Mondrian Hotel on South Beach just before 1 a.m. Friday to treat a man, identified as 30-year-old Travis Dyson, for a possible drug overdose.

Authorities said Gillum, 40, was with two other men inside of the room at the time of the 911 call.

According to the police report, 56-year-old Aldo Mejias told investigators he gave Dyson his credit card information to rent a hotel room for the night. Dyson reportedly rented the room around 4 p.m. Thursday, and Mejias said he arrived to the room around 11 p.m. that night.

When Mejias walked in, he said he found Dyson and Gillum "under the influence of an unknown substance."

Mejias told officers that Dyson opened the hotel room door and immediately walked over to a bed and collapsed in a "prone position."

At the same time, Mejias said he saw Gillum vomiting in the bathroom.

Advertisement

Mejias told police Dyson was having difficulty breathing, and tried to wake him up. That's when he said Dyson began vomiting on the bed and collapsed again, prompting Mejias to call 911 and begin chest compressions on Dyson.

According to the police report, officers who responded to the scene attempted to speak to Gillum, but said he was "unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state."

Fire Rescue took Dyson to a nearby hospital in stable condition, then returned to check on Gillum, who they said was stable and with normal vitals.

While in the room, officers "observed in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room."

Police impounded the suspected narcotics as evidence.

The police report said Gillum left the hotel room and returned to his residence without incident.

Gillum released the following statement about the incident:

"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time."

It is not clear if any of the men will face charges.