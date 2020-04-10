Police arrest suspect accused of shooting gas station clerk in the face during robbery

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a Plant City gas station clerk in the face during a robbery.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Emarjai Tyrel Walker at his apartment Friday afternoon, one day after Crime Stoppers announced a reward in the case.

Walker is accused of robbing the Sunoco on James L. Redman Parkway just before midnight on Sunday.

Investigators said the clerk complied with the suspect's orders and opened the register. But as the clerk stood by with his hands in the air, police said Walker shot him in the face, then fled the area on foot.

Customers found the injured 22-year-old victim behind the counter and called 911. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Walker is charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as well as robbery with a firearm.