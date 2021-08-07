Police credit ‘social media sleuths’ for arrest of woman accused of stealing a car while on a test drive

article

Johna Lamont, 43, was arrested following a social media post on the Clearwater Police Department’s Facebook page.

Lamont is accused of test driving a car and not bringing it back to the dealership.

Police say Lamont changed her hair color to alter her appearance after the agency posted her photo online. However, someone saw her photos on social media and called police.

Lamont is facing several charges including grand theft auto and scheming to defraud.

