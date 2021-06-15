Police investigate deadly, fiery crash near Tampa International Airport

article

A fatal crash along the main road for those leaving the Tampa International Airport has diverted outbound traffic as police investigate the single-vehicle collision.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday along the George J. Bean Parkway. Tampa police said there was only one person inside the vehicle.

Investigators said the car crashed into a wall and caught on fire. The events leading up to the collision remain under investigation. The victim has not been publicly identified by officials.

Traffic leaving the airport to Interstate 275 and State Road 60 is being diverted to the post office exit and towards Spruce Street. There were some delays, but traffic started flowing again around 5 a.m.

Advertisement



