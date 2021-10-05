Police: Meth lab discovered in South Florida condo forces evacuation of high-rise

article

Three floors of a South Florida high-rise condominium were evacuated after a property manager found chemicals possibly used in a meth lab inside a unit where a tenant had been evicted last week.

The chemicals were "consistent with a clandestine lab," Miami-Dade police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta told news outlets.

Residents of the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Majestic Towers Condo in Bal Harbour were evacuated as a safety precaution Monday afternoon, officials said. Bal Harbour is a wealthy community north of Miami Beach.

"It’s definitely a unique situation, especially here in Bal Harbour," Mayor Gabriel Groisman told WSVN.

Bal Harbour police requested Miami-Dade police's bomb squad to respond due to the volatility of the materials found in the condo.

"Because of the chemicals involved, this could very easily be a potential explosion," Zabaleta said.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade police confirmed that the laboratory was used for the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Miami-Dade police said in a news release that the bomb squad and narcotics detectives were assisting in the investigation.

