Armed man wanted on child abuse charges fatally shot by Pinellas deputies, officials say

Early Tuesday morning, a domestic violence call ended with shots fired by Pinellas County deputies, leading to the death of a man wanted on charges.

The events leading up to the shooting started Monday night after Pinellas deputies showed up to arrest a suspect on domestic violence and child abuse charges. Officials said when the charges stemmed from an incident where the suspect showed up at his ex-girlfriend's home making threats and then battered her. When her son attempted to step in and help his mom, the suspect struck the child as well.

Deputies said they watched the altercation play out from the ex-girlfriend's doorbell camera that recorded some of the man's threats.

When deputies went to the man's Lealman home – in the area of 40th Avenue North and 38th Street North – to make the arrest, that's when things took a deadly turn. Officials said he entered his car and pulled out a gun.

Law enforcement officers told him to drop the weapon, according to investigators. Then, deputies fired several rounds into the car. The suspect died at the scene.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said those types of domestic violence calls are unfortunately becoming more frequent, citing Monday's deadly shooting involving an ex-boyfriend.

"I think what you're seeing is a lot of things, a lot of things are built up, people are going through a lot of emotions right now," he said Tuesday morning. "So, we're asking people also if you have some type of issue to seek some help."

Authorities have yet to release the man's name but did say he had a risk protection order issued against him back in 2018 – meaning he was not allowed to possess any weapons.

Chief Holloway said at this time, he doesn't believe the man fired on deputies. The two Pinellas County deputies who fired shots were wearing body cameras at the time of the deadly shooting.

The St. Petersburg Police Department will take over the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting as part of the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Task Force. It will comprise of detectives from St. Pete, Clearwater and Pinellas Park police departments.

As for the mother and son originally involved in the incident, the chief said they are safe and only suffered minor injuries.