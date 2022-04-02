Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen accused of shooting, critically injuring juvenile

article

The Bradenton Police Department is asking for help locating a teen they say shot and injured a minor Friday evening.

According to BPD, officers responding to a reported shooting on the 800 block of 19th St. Court E. around 7 p.m. found a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. The child was taken to All Children’s Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators identified 15-year-old Eugene Williams as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police say, Williams, who was last seen in a white Infiniti sedan, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Pictured: The white Infiniti Williams was last seen in.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Juan Torres at (941) 932-9300.

Tipsters may also email any information on this or other cases to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM, or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or providing an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

