Police: Two accused of intentionally setting fire in Plant City home with 4 kids inside

Two arrests were made after Plant City crews extinguished a fire that was intentionally set in a home's garage while children were inside, police said.

Wade Oliver and Ashleigh Cookson, who both live in the home, are accused of setting the fire while four children were inside, according to the Plant City Police Department.

First responders were able to extinguish the fire after arriving at the home on Michener Place at around 7:30 a.m.

Fire investigators said they determined the fire was set intentionally by Oliver, and they also found molotov cocktails inside the home.

Oliver and Cookson as well as the four children, who range in age from five months old to nine years old, were all taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

All six have since been released from the hospital, according to authorities.

Oliver was arrested on two counts of firebombing, arson of a dwelling, child neglect and possession of methamphetamine, police said. Cookson is also facing a child neglect charge, PCPD said.

The children were released into the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's child protective investigations division, officials confirmed.