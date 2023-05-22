Florida woman arrested for DUI after crash critically injures kids on way to celebrate kindergarten graduation

article

A Florida woman is accused of smoking marijuana and taking several shots of tequila before deputies say she caused a crash that critically injured her two young children and an adult passenger as they were on their way to celebrate her son’s kindergarten graduation.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Ashauntie Cox, of Orlando, was driving a blue Kia southbound on Highway 27 when she struck a grey Chevy Silverado pickup truck and then fled at a high rate of speed around 8 p.m. on Friday.

As she continued south, deputies say she was speeding recklessly and weaving in and out of slower-moving traffic when she rear-ended a 2016 Honda CRV while trying to pass between that SUV and the vehicle next to it, which were both also going southbound.

The victim driving the CRV was taken to Sebring Hospital, where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

Investigators say the collision caused Cox’s vehicle to flip several times, tossing her five-year-old and her eight-year-old children from the vehicle.

According to PCSO, the kids were taken to Tampa General Hospital where they are in critical condition.

Investigators say a 27-year-old female passenger was also seriously injured along her spinal cord, hip, and back. She is at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in stable condition.

Deputies arriving at the crash scene say they smelled marijuana and found a bottle of tequila in Cox’s vehicle.

During an interview at the hospital, investigators say Cox admitted to taking four shots of tequila and smoking marijuana earlier in the day. She told detectives they were on their way from Orlando to Avon Park to celebrate her son’s kindergarten graduation.

According to PCSO, her blood was drawn for further analysis, and she displayed several signs of impairment.

"This woman had no regard for anyone’s life when she got behind the wheel intoxicated and then drove recklessly down a major highway, but what’s worse is the blatant disregard she had for the lives of the innocent children in her car. I expect a successful prosecution to hold her accountable—and let’s hope she loses her driving privileges if she’s released from jail or prison. Please keep these babies and their families in your prayers," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Cox was arrested and charged with three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, two counts of negligent child abuse with great bodily harm, reckless driving, one count of DUI with property damage and one count of DUI.

Deputies say more charges may be forthcoming.