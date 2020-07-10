Polk CARES program applications for residents are due Friday

The last day to apply for federal grants to anyone in Polk County struggling financially because of the pandemic is Friday, July 10.

The county established the Polk CARES 2020 program under the Federal CARES Act. The local program will offer up to $2,000 per household. The money can be used to help cover rent, utilities, and other housing costs.

Friday's deadline is strictly for residents. Paper applications must be delivered to the county communications office by 5 p.m., located at 330 West Church Street in Bartow. Online applications can be submitted by clicking here, and are due by 11:59 p.m.

For small business owners, the deadline to apply for a grant is July 17.

