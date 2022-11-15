Expand / Collapse search

Polk County child struck by vehicle in Poinciana

By FOX 13 news staff
Polk County
Aerial view showing scene where child was struck by vehicle in Poinciana.

POINCIANA, Fla. - A child was hit by a vehicle in a Poinciana.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning. The view from SkyFOX shows crime scene tape draped around a home on Rio Grande Forest Lane. 

There is no word yet on what led up to the collision. 

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the child has a broken leg.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.