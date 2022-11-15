Polk County child struck by vehicle in Poinciana
article
POINCIANA, Fla. - A child was hit by a vehicle in a Poinciana.
The incident occurred Tuesday morning. The view from SkyFOX shows crime scene tape draped around a home on Rio Grande Forest Lane.
There is no word yet on what led up to the collision.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the child has a broken leg.
