Polk County child struck by vehicle in Poinciana

article

A child was hit by a vehicle in a Poinciana.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning. The view from SkyFOX shows crime scene tape draped around a home on Rio Grande Forest Lane.

There is no word yet on what led up to the collision.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the child has a broken leg.

READ: LWPD: Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ man at large after drugs, cash seized from Lake Wales motel room

This story is developing. Check back for updates.