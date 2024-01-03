Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on 2023 crime in Polk County, touts decreases in key metrics

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is reflecting on 2023 and the challenges the year brought when it comes to crime, including an increase in auto thefts.

According to Sheriff Judd, crime in Polk County decreased once again in 2023.

READ: Wanted Winter Haven man arrested at Taco Bell, deputies box in car: PCSO

"In fact, we're at a 52-year low in the unincorporated area and our service cities we police for," said Judd.

There were eleven murders last year compared to 2022 where there were 20 murders. In 2021, there were 27.

One category that did increase last year was auto thefts or conveyance burglaries.

The sheriff said 115 guns were stolen out of unlocked vehicles; the majority were stolen by juvenile offenders.

"We know these little gangbangers are going throughout neighborhoods not just in Polk County but Central Florida, and probably across the nation and flipping handles," said Judd. "They're looking for guns so they can use or sell them on the streets."

He says the Juvenile Justice System works for the majority of juvenile offenders, but not the violent ones.

The sheriff says he's going to the state legislature this year to push for change when it comes to holding juveniles accountable for using or stealing guns to commit crimes.

The bill would focus on intervening earlier in the violent juvenile offender's life before they're charged as adults, which would include, for example, a short-term therapeutic program.

"Where we give them intense therapy about the dangers of stealing guns and using them and shooting them out with each other in the streets," Judd said. "We don't think that's too much to ask and that's not happening now."

The sheriff says he's working with the Department of Juvenile Justice, the state Attorney General, and the Florida Sheriff's Association to draft the bill and will formally present it once the legislature is back in session.