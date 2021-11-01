Polk County deputy arrested for DUI after Auburndale traffic crash

article

A Polk County deputy was arrested for DUI after driving off an Auburndale roadway and flipping his car, officials said

Deputies arrested 26-year old Josiah Perry on Saturday following a single-vehicle crash on K-Ville Avenue near Pinter Road. The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m.

Investigators said Perry initially said someone else was driving, but later admitted he was the driver. They said he was driving a silver 2017 Ford Explorer when he drove off of the roadway and flipped the vehicle.

Perry was uninjured following the crash. The responding deputy described Perry's eyes as bloodshot and watery, officials said, and he admitted he recently consumed a glass of vodka and cranberry juice. Deputies said they did a field sobriety test, which determined he was impaired.

Perry provided two breath samples which showed he had an alcohol content level of 0.128 and 0.129. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

Perry resigned from the sheriff's office following the arrest. He was hired by the agency in July 2019. According to the sheriff's office, if he didn't resign, he would've been fired.

"Perry has lost my trust and faith, as well as that of the community," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "He can no longer serve as a law enforcement officer as a result of his conduct and untruthfulness.".

