Victim robbed at gunpoint after attending friend’s memorial at a Polk County park: PCSO

A memorial service at a Polk County park turned into an armed robbery that landed four suspects behind bars.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the victim went to Aldine-Combee County Park on Nov. 2 around 8 p.m. to attend the memorial for a friend who passed away.

The victim’s girlfriend stayed in the car while he met up with his friends.

As the victim returned to the car, deputies say suspects wearing masks and gloves, shoved the victim up against his car and shoved a gun in his face.

Anthony Wilcox Jr., who deputies say is known to the victim, was reportedly holding the gun, and removed the victim’s gold chain from his neck.

According to PCSO, another suspect, Jakari Lowery, stole the victim’s cellphone, which was later found in the park.

Deputies got arrest warrants after a witness was able to identify attendees of the memorial who they believed to be armed, including Anthony Wilcox Jr., Jakari Lowery, and a 17-year-old boy.

The 17-year-old boy was detained at Kathleen High School and deputies say he admitted to being armed at the memorial on Nov. 2 and pointing his weapon at the victim during the robbery. He was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center without incident.

On Nov. 13, the Lakeland Police Department told PCSO detectives that they found Wilcox at a home on South Combee Road that is associated with Lowery.

Detectives with the Violent Gang Investigative Task Force went to the address and saw Wilcox coming and going from the home with an AR-15-style rifle.

PCSO detectives and deputies surrounded the home and tried to contact the people inside.

Several came out without an issue, but Wilcox and Lowery stayed inside.

Detectives were eventually able to convince them to exit the home.

They were taken to the sheriff’s operations center, where detectives said they admitted to attending the memorial, but denied having weapons and robbing the victim.

Deputies also arrested Brent Johnson, a known gang member, at the scene for resisting arrest, and possession a firearm by a convicted felon.

Inside the home, detectives recovered two handguns, and the AR-15 style rifle.

"These suspects may be young, but they have quite the lengthy criminal histories," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "They committed a violent and dangerous armed robbery, and we will seek justice and hold them accountable. It’s a shame that they have gone down such a self-destructive road that will lead them to jail and prison."

Wilcox was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest. His criminal history includes possession of a firearm by a juvenile, carrying a concealed firearm, and theft. He was arrested in September 2023 in connection to a drive-by shooting investigation (Operation Drive-By Bye) the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Lowery was arrested for three active warrants including failure to appear as a juvenile, possession of marijuana, fleeing to elude, resisting arrest and not complying with his probation as a juvenile, and failure to appear as an adult in a domestic violence case. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. His criminal history includes battery.

Johnson was charged with possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. His criminal history includes arrests for carrying a concealed firearm with a gang enhancement, grand theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

The 17-year-old was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a minor. His criminal history includes a charge of armed burglary of a vehicle.

