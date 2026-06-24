Polk County man and suspect hiding after deadly hit-and-run arrested: PCSO

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The Brief Two men were arrested following a Polk County hit-and-run investigation that left an ATV rider dead on a local roadway, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Investigators used crash scene debris, vehicle registration records and cellphone tracking to trace the suspect car to a Lakeland driver. A second man faces a felony charge after allegedly lying to deputies who surrounded a local home to capture the driver last Tuesday.



Two men were arrested after a monthslong investigation traced a deadly hit-and-run crash back to a home near Polk City where the suspect was lying low, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County deadly hit-and-run

The backstory:

PCSO says detectives began investigating during the early morning hours of April 23 after Brandon Moran, 39, of Polk City, was found dead on Fussell Road.

Investigators said Moran was found near the four-wheeler he had been riding. Evidence at the scene indicated a 2009-2014 Hyundai Sonata may have been involved in the crash.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a 2012 Hyundai Sonata matching the suspect vehicle’s description was registered in Auburndale, approximately 11 miles from the crash scene.

After locating the vehicle, investigators found evidence that they said confirmed it was involved in the fatal crash.

Through additional interviews, detectives identified the suspected driver as Richard Slaughter, 52, of Lakeland.

According to PCSO, Slaughter's cell phone records placed him in the area of the crash at the time it happened.

Hiding suspect tracked down

Dig deeper:

Detectives struggled to locate Slaughter before receiving a tip on June 23 that he was staying at a home on Fussell Road.

Multiple PCSO units responded to the home and surrounded the property.

Investigators said they spoke with a resident, identified as Stanley Walker, 71, who allegedly told deputies that Slaughter was not inside the home.

Despite those claims, deputies issued K-9 warnings and eventually Slaughter came out of the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives arrested both Slaughter and Walker at the scene.

Felony charges

What's next:

Slaughter faces the following charges:

Leaving the scene of a crash involving death (first-degree felony)

Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender (third-degree felony)

Resisting an officer without violence (misdemeanor)

Walker was booked on:

Accessory after the fact in a first-degree felony (second-degree felony)