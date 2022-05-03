Polk County Sheriff's Office hosting job fair

If you're looking for a job, the Polk County Sheriff's Office is hiring.

The agency is hosting a job fair on Tuesday at its Operations Center in Winter Haven. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Jobs range from telecommunications to detention and animal control. Starting salaries range from $29,000 to $36,000.

Those interested can fill out an application online before the job fair to "save time," officials said.

Additional information can be found here: www.polksheriff.org/about/become-a-member.