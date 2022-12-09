Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say

A Polk County man was arrested after deputies initiated a traffic stop after learning he had a short-barreled rifle, and it turned out he is the older brother of Joshua Doolin, who is accused of rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

During a news conference Friday, Sheriff Grady Judd said the traffic stop occurred the day before along State Road 35A, which is Kathleen Road. A trooper initiated the traffic stop after noticing the driver, Samuel Doolin, was traveling in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck without a tag.

According to Judd, Samuel refused to exit the vehicle. He later told officials that he considered himself to be a sovereign.

"He said, ‘You didn’t have a right to stop him. I have a triangle on the back of my vehicle because it’s a farm vehicle, so I don’t have to register it,’" the sheriff explained.

Then, the trooper noticed a rifle in the vehicle and retreated to the patrol vehicle to call for assistance. When deputies and additional troopers arrived, they tried to convince Samuel to exit the vehicle. In the passenger seat was his girlfriend, Tiffany Bean, the sheriff said.

According to the sheriff's office, law enforcement officers broke the back window of the pickup truck and Tased him. His girlfriend eventually exited the pickup truck.

"Once the taser struck him he became more compliant," Sheriff Judd said, adding that Samuel didn't want to identify himself. "When we asked him about all this he said, ‘Well you know, I’m kind of a sovereign and I don’t recognize state law enforcement. Newsflash, you do. The sovereigns who don’t want to follow the law, get to learn it the hard way."

"It’s a registered pickup truck without a tag and you can’t operate that on a roadway," he added.

Judd acknowledged that Samuel is related to Joshua Doolin, but couldn't speak to whether he was connected to the Capitol riot.

"Because of his relationship with his younger brother and him being under felony charges, we also notified the FBI," the sheriff noted.

Samuel was arrested on charges of possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of a machine gun, and altering the serial number of a firearm.

Federal agents say former Polk County resident Joshua Doolin, like 2,000 others, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. His trial will begin March 6, 2023.

He is also the cousin of Jonathan Pollock, who remains on the run. Prosecutors said Pollock and Joshua were among the Capitol suspects who charged the fence at the US Capitol and started attacking police. Documents show Pollock is heard yelling, "Let’s go." He was seen pulling and dragging one officer down the Capitol steps. Sixteen months later, he hasn't been caught.

