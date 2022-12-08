Accused capitol rioter from Polk County wants ‘inflammatory’ labels kept out of trial

A man accused of rioting at the Capitol on January 6 is heading to trial in a few months and wants to ban several words from the courtroom.

Federal agents say former Polk County resident Joshua Doolin, like 2,000 others, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

But now, as Doolin's trial approaches, he wants to muzzle prosecutors from using certain words or labels.

In newly filed court documents, Doolin wants a list of words including rioters, breach, confrontation, anti-government extremism, insurrectionists, and mob banned from his trial.

Several Polk County residents were allegedly caught on camera rioting at the Capitol on January 6.

Doolin’s attorney argues prosecutors want to use those words to "inflame" and prejudice the jury, preventing Doolin from having a fair trial.

Prosecutors have yet to respond to this motion.

Prosecutors say Doolin and fellow Polk County residents Johnathan Pollock, and Joseph Hutchinson charged the fence at the capitol and began attacking police.

Federal agents say Michael Perkins attacked a police officer with a flagpole, hitting the officer in the chest and over the head.

They say Olivia Pollock also attacked capitol police and hit an officer in the chest with her elbow as she tried to breach the police line.

Olivia Pollock’s brother, Jonathan Pollock, is heard yelling "let’s go" as he attacks police, pulling and dragging one officer down the capitol steps.

Accused rioter Jonathan Pollock is still a fugitive.

While Jonathan Pollock remains a fugitive on the run, Doolin and his co-defendants are headed to trial in March.

However, the group is looking to throw out as much evidence as they can, including words and labels that they say could hurt them with the jury.

A judge is set to rule on this matter before the trial begins on March 6, 2022.