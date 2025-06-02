Polk deputies fire at documented gang member who rammed multiple patrol vehicles, injuring deputy: PCSO

The Brief Polk County deputies fired at a documented gang member who they said rammed into multiple patrol vehicles, injuring a deputy. Authorities said they were trying to arrest the suspect after he was found with a trafficking amount of methamphetamine. The suspect also sideswiped another vehicle while trying to get away from deputies, leaving the two people inside it with non-life-threatening injuries.



A documented gang member was arrested Monday in a deputy-involved shooting after the suspect rammed multiple patrol vehicles, injuring a Polk County deputy.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Tonyo Evans, 39, is now facing multiple charges after the incident, which began at around 2:45 p.m. at the Sunoco store, which is located at 1502 Recker Highway near Avenue O SW in Winter Haven.

Deputies said they were trying to arrest the suspect, who had a trafficking amount of methamphetamine in front of the Sunoco. That's when they said Evans drove off and crashed into multiple law enforcement vehicles, forcing a deputy to the ground and injuring him in the process.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

A Polk County deputy fired several shots at the suspect, hitting his vehicle. Nobody, including the suspect, was injured in the shooting, authorities said.

About a mile away from the Sunoco store, deputies said they apprehended Evans after he sideswiped another vehicle after crossing the railroad tracks on North Lake Shipp Drive. The two people inside that vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

In a statement after the shooting, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the deputy forced to the ground was not seriously injured and is expected to recover.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"The suspect had a blatant disregard for the safety of others," Judd said. "A very dangerous drug dealer is now where he belongs in the Polk County Jail."

Evans has an extensive criminal history, but Judd didn't go into detail about prior arrests. He's now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, trafficking methamphetamine and fleeing to elude, according to the sheriff's office.

The 10th Judicial Circuit's Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force and PCSO's Administrative Investigation Unit are investigating, which is standard protocol. All findings from PCSO will be forwarded to the 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office for investigation and review, officials said.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

