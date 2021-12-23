Polk deputies identify 'Grinch' who stole Lakeland family's Christmas gifts from under tree

article

The man suspected of breaking into the Lakeland home where a single mother lives with her two young daughters and stole their Christmas gifts was identified, but Polk County detectives are still searching for him.

Earlier this week, the sheriff's office released surveillance images of the man, who was unknown at the time. On Thursday, they said the suspect is 28-year old Raheim Jamaar Johnson, whose nickname is "City."

"Our Grinch has been identified by someone who wanted a little extra Christmas cash," according to a statement by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. "An arrest warrant has been obtained for Johnson. Now we just need to find him."

The burglary occurred on Dec. 20 around 7:30 a.m. Within 20 minutes, Johnson kicked down the front door and entered the home, said Sheriff Grady Judd.

"He’s a Grinch," the sheriff said Tuesday. "We always have to have one, right? Obviously, this guy has egg nog for brains because we have video of him breaking into this house."

Inside, surveillance cameras were rolling. Detectives said Johnson stole the mother's TV, laptop and gifts meant for her two girls, ages 8 and 11.

The suspect was seen stealing the presents from under the tree and "sneaking" past plastic sheets that were seen hanging inside the home. The sheriff said the family was having work done to the home. He said it's possible neighbors didn't report seeing him since workers were entering and exiting the house during the project.

Provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office

Outside, surveillance cameras were also operating and captured video of his vehicle, described as a newer model, four-door dark-colored vehicle.

Crime Stoppers will offer $2,500 to information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be sent in by calling (800) 226-8477

In the meantime, Judd said Polk Sheriff Charities will help replace the stolen gifts for the children.

"They’re going to wake up on Christmas Day with a wonderful Christmas gift."

According to the state's Department of Corrections, Johnson was released from prison in February 2020. He was convicted for battery on a first responder in Polk County in September 2018. He was sentenced in September 2019. He was previously arrested for burglary and grand theft in 2011 in Polk County. In Hillsborough County, he was arrested for robbery in 2014.