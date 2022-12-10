Polk deputies searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a Lakeland man Saturday morning and fled.

Deputies say they were called to US 98 near Innovation Drive around 7:15 a.m. for reports of a person laying on the east shoulder of US 98. Polk County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

According to investigators, a 43-year-old Lakeland man was walking along the edge of the northbound lane when he was struck by an unknown vehicle sometime between midnight and 7 a.m.

Deputies say the driver did not stop and fled on northbound US 98.

Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle is a late 1990s to mid-2000s General Motors truck or large SUV that may have damage to the front passenger’s side.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200. Tips can also be made anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477, and if the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a reward.