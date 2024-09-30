'Thrill-seeking' Polk County deputy caught pleasuring himself in public resigns from sheriff’s office: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deputy in Polk County found himself on the other side of the law after investigators say he was touching himself in the nude in an open area of a Davenport apartment complex.

Investigators say Rodney Isaiah Williams, III, 20, a Polk County sheriff’s deputy, admitted to stepping outside his apartment and touching himself "for the thrill" and then stated that he "did something stupid."

Williams was arrested and promptly resigned from the sheriff’s office. PCSO said he would have been terminated if he didn’t quit.

Rodney Williams mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"This vulgar and indecent behavior by one of our now former agency members is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We will never tolerate such immoral and illegal conduct. That is why he was promptly arrested."

Williams was charged with one count of unlawful exposure of sexual organs.

He was hired as a deputy sheriff in November 2023 and was off duty when the incident occurred.

