Polk Sheriff's Charities giving away up to 1,200 turkeys

article

Families in Polk County can get a free Thanksgiving turkey from Polk Sheriff's Charities this weekend.

The turkeys will be distributed Saturday, November 20; one per family, one per vehicle, on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The sheriff’s office says no identification or pre-qualification will be required to receive a turkey.

"We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release about the giveaway. "This is the fourth year in a row that we've been able to provide turkeys to our citizens, thanks to the generous donations made year-round to Polk Sheriff's Charities."

Deputies will be at each location to hand out the frozen birds, which are in the 15- to 17-pound range. Up to 1,200 turkeys will be given away.

Times and locations:

East Polk: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Hwy, Dundee

Cars will be directed to enter the parking lot south of the church from Old Scenic Hwy, then will be directed around the back of the church to the distribution point. Cars will then be directed to exit north onto Old Scenic Hwy towards Dundee.

Central Polk: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lake Region High School campus, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

Cars will be directed to enter onto Cameron Road from US 17, which turns into Gilbert Street, then onto Thunder Road, through the school parking lot to the distribution point, and back out onto Gilbert Street.

West Polk: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lakes Church (AKA Church at the Mall), 1010 East Memorial Blvd, Lakeland

Cars will be directed to enter the parking lot from the westbound lane of Memorial at the intersection with Ingraham Avenue, and then will be directed to the rear parking lot of the church to the distribution point. Cars will be directed to exit westbound onto Memorial, or straight onto Ingraham Avenue.

Advertisement

Polk Sheriff's Charities was founded in the wake of Deputy Matt Williams’ murder. The charity supports PSCO employees, families, and the Polk County community.

