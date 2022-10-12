Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana

The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station.

A ceremony was held to mark the milestone.

READ: Toddler ejected and killed in DUI crash, 5-year-old child seriously injured, Polk sheriff says

"Polk County has not stopped growing, so having the presence of a substation here is very important," said Polk County Commission Chair Dr. Martha Santiago.

Twenty-two thousand people are expected to move to Polk County this year.

The majority of them are expected to set down roots in the northeast part of the county which encompasses Poinciana. Many are enticed by the reasonably priced homes, and its proximity to Orlando.

MORE: Polk County deputy laid to rest after he was killed in the line of duty by friendly fire

Northeast Polk County has seen construction sites popping up all over for years. Not long ago, the area got its own fire station, and Polk Fire Rescue's Interim Chief Rick Parnell said it's taken 5-10 minutes off their response times.

The new substation is expected to cost $9 million. Officials said it's also expected to be completed by 2024.