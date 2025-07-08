Polk State College launches first-ever welding program to meet critical work force needs

The Brief Polk State College has launched its welding program to meet the local and state workforce demands. The program was funded by the state's Florida Job Growth grant. The grant will also expand the CNC machining program.



At a time when the demand for welders and machinists is at an all-time high, Polk State College has decided to launch its welding program.

The college introduced the new program to meet the local and state workforce demand for various high-tech industries, including agriculture, construction, manufacturing, transportation, and more.

What they're saying:

"A lot of the stakeholders coming into Polk County are nationally based, so their staff will be here, and they send them out," said Patty Collins, the college's Executive Director. "So it'll have a broader impact than just within our region."

The college will also offer specialized welding training.

"If an industry, such as Mosaic, comes to us and says, 'We'd like to train this group of people,' we design a program for them," said Collins. "We get them in there, train them, and now they have an upskilled staff right within the community."

With the $2.8 million grant from the state, the college will also be expanding its Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining program. They will be adding new machinery and industry certifications so students can acquire new skills, allowing the college to reach a larger audience.

"This Florida Job Growth grant, spanning three years, will include approximately 300 students. Our welding program will comprise the majority of the students, so we're looking forward to expanding it in the years to come and sustaining it because there's a critical need in Polk County," said Angela Falconetti, the college's President.

What's next:

The welding program is expected to start in two to three months at the Advanced Technology Center building off Highway 60 in Bartow.

