Pop-up vaccine locations to continue next week after severe weather forces sites to close Sunday

It was a quiet day for COVID-19 vaccine sites across the Bay Area. Many sites sat empty Sunday morning as vaccination efforts were delayed or postponed due to inclement weather.



At Tampa’s FEMA run site at the Tampa Greyhound Track on Waters Ave, many folks didn’t get the memo. Dozens of people still showed up for their second dose appointment despite the site being closed.



The state says they'll contact those that missed their appointment to reschedule. However, those who were hoping to get their first dose Sunday at local walk-up sites will have more chances this week.



Sites like the Tampa Greyhound Track, Raymond James Stadium and the Children’s Board will continue offering the vaccine throughout the week with no appointment necessary.

The city of Tampa will also host multiple pop-up sites across the area, distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to those who are interested.



Hillsborough County run sites are still by appointment only. However, a new vaccine site will open Monday in Plant City at the Plant City Stadium for added convenience for residents.



Publix will open their website back up on Monday at 7 a.m. for those hoping to schedule an appointment to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines are now available for those 16 and up across the state of Florida. To find a vaccine site in your area, click here.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates