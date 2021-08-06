Pop-up vaccine sites see slight traffic increase as pressure to get the shot builds

St. Pete's Karla Harford finally decided today's the day. On Friday, she got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a pop-up event inside the Dali Museum.

"Honestly, I just didn't really want to get it, I hate needles," Harford said. "My family has just been hounding me about it. With the numbers and stuff, it has been weighing on me," she said

She's referring to the state's case numbers, which topped 22,000 on Friday, a new record.

Also breaking a new record: hospitalizations, now above 13,000. Medical experts say most of them are unvaccinated people, hence the continued push to get folks to get the shot.

"The message is: it makes sense to get vaccinated it is the same as putting your seatbelt on in your car," said USF Health’s Dr. Jay Wolfson. "Protecting yourself, your family, and your community," he said.

Vaccine pop-up locations will be offered across the FOX 13 viewing area this weekend. The vaccines are also available at most grocery stores, pharmacies and Wal-Mart locations.

INFO: COVID-19 vaccine, testing information for Tampa Bay area counties

Testing is also available around the Bay Area, including at two temporary testing sites set up in Hillsborough County starting this weekend.

And another new testing site is opening up in Sarasota. The walk-up site will be at the Robert L Taylor Community Center from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday starting Saturday, August 7. No appointments are necessary. The PCR and rapid testing will both be offered.