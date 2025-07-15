Possible lightning strike forces Southwest Airlines passengers to evacuate flight at TPA

The Brief Southwest Airlines officials say a possible lightning strike forced passengers on Flight 1476 to evacuate on Monday night at Tampa International Airport. Passengers were moved to another plane to finish their trip to South Florida. Airport officials say teams checked out the aircraft and did not find any serious issues.



Passengers at Tampa International Airport had to evacuate a Southwest Airlines jet after a possible lightning strike on Monday night, according to officials with the airline.

What we know:

Southwest Airlines says Flight 1476 bound for Fort Lauderdale was parked at the gate when the possible lightning strike occurred.

Passengers were moved to another plane to finish their trip to South Florida.

Airport officials say there were reports of smoke onboard the plane. Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) teams checked out the aircraft and did not find any serious issues.

What they're saying:

Southwest Airlines issued a statement, saying:

"Southwest Airlines Flight 1476 sustained a possible lightning strike Monday evening while parked at the gate in Tampa. No injuries were reported, and we are following our Safety procedures by taking the aircraft out of service for inspection. Our Customers were reaccommodated to Fort Lauderdale on another aircraft. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees."

What we don't know:

Officials are still working to determine whether lightning caused smoke to enter the plane.