Post-holiday flu surge hits Tampa Bay area, filling urgent cares and ER's

The Brief Flu cases are rising across the Tampa Bay area after the holidays, filling up urgent cares and ER's. Doctors said holiday gatherings contributed to the spread of the virus. Flu shots are still available and can reduce the severity of the illness.



As people return to school and work this week, flu cases are climbing across the Tampa Bay area following the holiday season.

What we know:

Doctors said urgent cares and emergency rooms are seeing a surge in patients suffering from symptoms of the flu. Dr. David Wein, the vice chief of emergency medicine at Tampa General Hospital, said hospitals are already feeling the impact.

"Definitely have seen a very active flu season so far this year," Wein said.

Doctors said symptoms can include fever, muscle aches and upper respiratory issues. Those flu-like symptoms often include coughing, sneezing, a runny nose and sometimes shortness of breath.

Wein believes close contact throughout holiday gatherings has likely contributed to the spread.

"This year the vaccine was not necessarily a perfect fit," he added. "We do know that it helps. But, we’ve also seen some decrease in vaccine uptake."

Big picture view:

Medical experts are also stressing the importance of early testing and treatment. That is especially critical during the first few days of flu-like symptoms.

"If you feel like it is the flu, go and get tested," Wein said. "There are some antiviral treatments available. They’re most effective if they’re taken within the first 48 hours of symptom onset."

What they're saying:

On the Tampa Riverwalk, Kris McCann and her friend Joanie said they successfully avoided any illness this holiday season. McCann, who was visiting from Seattle, credited the flu vaccine for helping keep her healthy.

"It’s going to lessen the illness," she said. "You’ll have a lower chance of getting into the hospital and having a serious illness."

Aaron, who was also on the Tampa Riverwalk on Monday, said he recently recovered after a severe case of the flu that left him drained and miserable.

"My head was pounding, my eyes felt like they were going to pop out," Aaron said. "I was coughing my lungs out, sneezing all over the place, just weak and woozy."

What you can do:

Doctors said it is not too late to get vaccinated and that doing so can still help reduce severe symptoms. Flu shots remain available at local pharmacies, urgent cares and doctors' offices across the Tampa Bay area.