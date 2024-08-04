President Biden approves Florida emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Hurricane conditions are expected to impact Florida as Tropical Storm Debby continues to strengthen, which prompted President Biden to approve an emergency declaration for the state.

The White House ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the storm beginning on August 1, 2024, and continuing.

US President Joe Biden speaks the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2023, thanking the team staffing the FEMA National Response Coordination Center (NRCC) throughout Hurricane Idalia and t Expand

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now authorized to coordinate all disaster relief efforts that can help alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by Tropical Storm Debby on local population and to provide appropriate help for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

READ: Tropical Storm Debby: Duke Energy preparing for power outages

According to the White House, Public Assistance (Category B) emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding for the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Putnam, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Wakulla.

Public Assistance (Category B) emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding for the following counties: Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, DeSoto, Escambia, Flagler, Gadsden, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Polk, Santa Rosa, Seminole, St. Johns, Volusia, Walton, and Washington.

Mr. John E. Brogan of FEMA was appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter