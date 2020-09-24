President Trump heads to Jacksonville Thursday for re-election campaign

Before President Donald Trump announces his Supreme Court nominee, he is making another trip to the Sunshine State.

On Thursday, he will hold a campaign rally in Jacksonville before traveling to Miami on Friday.

PREVIOUS: Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election

His Jacksonville appearance is set for 7 p.m. According to FOX 30, supporters lined up ahead of his arrival before sunrise. Doors for the event open at 4 p.m.

Trump's visit to Florida comes after Biden met with veterans last week for a roundtable discussion in Tampa. Two days after, Trump's daughter, Ivanka, visited Ybor City for a campaign stop.

