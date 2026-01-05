Propane explosion in Spring Hill sends 1 to hospital: HCFR

The Brief One person was burned in a propane explosion in Spring Hill on Sunday, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. First responders said one person was suffering from burn injuries. After consulting with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was deemed accidental.



One person was burned in a propane explosion in Spring Hill on Sunday, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 6100 block of Piedmont Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they said the fire had been put out, but there was smoke coming from behind a pull camper on the property.

READ: Parrish community mourns death of missing child found dead in Alabama

First responders said one person was suffering from burn injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Paramedics began giving the victim medical treatment, but they were taken to an area burn center in stable condition.

After consulting with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was deemed accidental.

No emergency responders were injured.

What we don't know:

While the fire was deemed accidental, the circumstances leading up to it have not been released.

The Source: This article was written with information provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue in a press release.



