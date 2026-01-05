Parrish community mourns death of missing child found dead in Alabama

The Brief A Parrish family is mourning the death of 4-year-old Johnathan "John John" Boley. The child was found dead Friday in Walker County, Alabama, after going missing while visiting his father. The boy's father, 40-year-old Jameson Boley was arrested, found with explosives in the home.



A Parrish family is mourning the death of a four-year-old boy who was found dead after disappearing while visiting his father in Alabama.

What we know:

Johnathan "John John" Boley, 4, was found dead Friday in Walker County, Alabama, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. He had been reported missing days earlier while visiting his father in Jasper, Alabama.

On Sunday evening, members of the Church of the Apostles and DaySpring Summer Camp in Parrish gathered for a candlelight prayer vigil, offering hugs, prayer, and song as they grieved the loss of a child they described as "one of their own."

Johnathan’s mother, Angel Boley, works as director of guest services at DaySpring Summer Camp. The family moved to Parrish from Alabama about a year ago, quickly becoming part of the local church community.

Church leaders say Johnathan was deeply loved and remembered as adventurous and full of joy.

Timeline:

New Year’s Eve: Johnathan and the family’s black lab mix, Buck, were last seen walking along a fence line near his father’s property in Jasper, Alabama.

Following days: Sheriff’s deputies launched an extensive search using drones, helicopters, K-9s, dive teams, and volunteer search groups.

Friday: Authorities confirmed Johnathan’s body was found about two miles from the home. The dog was found alive beside him.

Sunday: Parrish community members gathered for a prayer vigil at the child’s church.

Dig deeper:

Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said detectives arrested 40-year-old Jameson Boley, Johnathan’s father, after explosives were discovered inside the Jasper home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jameson Boley is charged with unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child. Authorities have not said whether the charges are directly connected to Johnathan’s death.

What they're saying:

"For so many of us, our hearts are broken over the tragic loss," said Reverend Douglas Scharf, Bishop of the Diocese of Southwest Florida

Reverend William Pardy of the Church of the Apostles said the focus now is unity and support, noting many parents in the congregation see their own families reflected in the tragedy.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released an official cause of death. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Johnathan’s death remains ongoing.

What's next:

Johnathan’s funeral is expected to take place in Alabama. Leaders at the Parrish church say they are also considering holding a local memorial service once his mother returns to Florida.