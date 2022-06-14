Prosecutors: Charges dropped against father who fatally stabbed daughter while fighting her boyfriend

Prosecutors have decided to drop charges against a Pinellas father accused of fatally stabbing his daughter, who had tried to intervene while he was fighting with her boyfriend.

The incident happened May 8 at the Bay Cove Apartments on U.S. Highway 19 in Clearwater.

According to police, 51-year-old Laurence Green was fighting with the boyfriend of his daughter, identified as 22-year-old Sidney Green. Investigators said Laurence Green was armed with a knife during the fight.

When Sidney tried to intervene between both men, she ended up getting stabbed by her father, police spokesperson Rob Shaw said.

"He did not intend to stab her or kill her, but he contributed to her death," Shaw said at the time, explaining why Green had been charged with manslaughter.

The victim's mother told FOX 13 that she did not believe he was trying to kill his daughter.

"I know my ex-husband," Misty Green said. "Yes, he can be difficult at times, but it's hard for me to think that he would intentionally kill our child."

It appears the State Attorney's Office has taken a similar view. A document filed in Pinellas County Court Tuesday afternoon states that State Attorney Bruce Bartlett "concludes that the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time."