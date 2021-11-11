Prosecutors say man accused of driving drunk, killing 2 in wrong-way crash is faking mental illness

After years of avoiding public appearances, Anwar Askar, who is accused of causing a double-fatal crash in 2016, showed up for a virtual court hearing, sitting next to his daughter. He did not speak while his attorneys and doctor weighed in on his mental state.

Prosecutors say Askar was driving drunk and going the wrong way on the Selmon Expressway when he crashed head-on with a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Jesus Lanzo. Lanzo and his passenger, Carlos Perez, 33, were killed instantly in the fiery crash. Askar's daughter wiped away tears as the facts of the case were presented.

In the last five years, Askar has tried to plea bargain with the state but failed. Later, in 2019 he was found incompetent and sent to state hospital. After he was found fit to proceed, he returned and resisted taking some of his medication.

Now his attorney says he suffers from a mental illness and should get treatment instead of prison. That attorney, Roger Fuderman, asked the doctor if the psychological testing would determine if Askar was restorable or not.

"I would leave that up to the court to decide," Dr. Isas Marerro replied.

However, prosecutor Stephanie Pizarro is convinced Askar is faking or exaggerating his illness, also referred to as malingering.

"Could there be the potential for malingering now or that potential for malingering increased due to your observations?" asked Pizarro.

"I think it’s in line with what he has talked about at that time," responded Marerro.

Tampa judge Mark Kiser isn't quite sure what to think and wants a second opinion by a new doctor before he rules and a new report is expected in a couple of months.

Askar is charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app