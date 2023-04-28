Prosecutors plan to seek death penalty against plastic surgeon accused in brutal murder of Largo attorney

Pinellas County prosecutors gave notice Friday of their intent to seek the death penalty in the case of a plastic surgeon accused of brutally murdering a Largo attorney.

Pinellas State Attorney Bruce Bartlett filed the notice of intent despite the victim in this case, Steven Cozzi, still being missing.

Pictured: Steven Cozzi

"If they're able to show that as heinous, atrocious and cruel in the way that he killed this victim, they can get death," said Anthony Rickman, a Tampa attorney and legal expert who isn't connected to this case.

Thomasz Kosowski, a Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon, was charged with first-degree murder after investigators said evidence linked him to Cozzi's disappearance.

Pictured: Thomasz Kosowski

According to court documents, the evidence includes video from Cozzi's law office, blood in the office's restroom and Kosowski's pickup truck, a ballistic vest and a bag containing brass knuckles, a stun gun and syringes with a paralyzing agent.

"It shows that this was designed this is a plan," Rickman said, explaining what prosecutors will likely argue. "This was his intent all along to kill this victim and the manner in which the victim was killed is evident by the amount of blood, by the amount of weapons, the brass knuckles, ballistic vest, all of these things will factor in to the state's argument not just for guilt, but for death."

Rickman, however, said it's rare for prosecutors to seek the death penalty when a body hasn't been found.

"What I anticipate [the defense] doing is saying, 'well, this is all circumstantial, but the state can't prove how the death actually occurred,'" Rickman said.

Kosowski's attorney, Bjorn Brunvand, told FOX 13 he hasn't yet seen the state's evidence and isn't ready to discuss the specifics of the case.

Regarding the state's plan to seek the death penalty, Brunvand said, "it's my hope that maybe they will abandon that effort at some point."

Earlier this month, however, state lawmakers revised Florida's death penalty law, now requiring eight jurors instead of a unanimous 12 to secure a death sentence. It's the lower threshold in the country and a major concern for Brunvand, who urged the public to remember the presumption of his client's innocence until proven guilty.

"I think it's important to focus on the fact that I have filed a not guilty plea on behalf of my client, which affords him the presumption of innocence, and it's incredibly important that we all keep that in mind as we proceed forward," Brunvand said.