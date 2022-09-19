Prosecutors to seek death for Nilexia Alexander's accused killer

Attorneys for the state of Florida say they will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Tampa back in May.

The body of Nilexia Alexander was found near the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue on May 6.

Ronny Walker, 44, was arrested by US Marshals in July and held without bond in Hillsborough County. Walker had gone to trial after being arrested for second-degree murder in 2009 but was convicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

That conviction was later overturned. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Walker was released from prison in November 2021.

Now, prosecutors say if they prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Walker killed Nilexia, they do not want to put him away for life. Instead, they will seek death.

In its explanation of the state's intent to ask for the death penalty, prosecutors say they will prove aggravating factors, including that Walker was "previously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence," and that the murder was "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel" and "committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner."

When Walker was arrested, investigators said they linked his vehicle to the area where Alexander died and that cellphone evidence showed she was in his car around the time of her death.

Police said DNA tests showed a connection between Nilexia and Walker, but did not provide details about the circumstances.