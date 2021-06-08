Prosthetic leg stolen from pedestrian crash victim in St. Pete

article

Police are searching for the person who stole a prosthetic leg from a man who was hit by a car in St. Pete Monday night.

Investigators said 49-year-old Christopher Allen Harris was walking north on 49th Street and crossing 5th Ave N in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car going westbound.

The impact caused Harris' prosthetic leg to dislodge and strike another vehicle that was traveling eastbound on 5th Ave N. Police said both drivers stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

RELATED: St. Pete police investigating man found dead inside 7-Eleven

Harris suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bayfront Health in critical condition.

However, police said his prosthetic leg was stolen before officers arrived at the scene.

The prosthetic leg is customized with Marvel artwork and Harris' family is asking for it to be returned. The prosthesis is worth $15,000.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.